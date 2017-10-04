Netters Get Homecoming Win

Britton-Hecla’s volleyball team responded when the chips were down a couple of times on the way to a five-set homecoming victory over Deuel on Thursday. .

The win boosted the Lady Braves to 4-12 on the year heading into a home match with Sisseton last night Tuesday. Coach Emily Hrabik’s crew travels to Redfield on Thursday, takes on Leola-Frederick at Leola on Monday, and plays at Lisbon, ND, on Tuesday.

“I was really proud of the way the girls played,” said Hrabik. “We had to make some changes in the line-up and switched some positions with a few girls being out sick and injured, but they did a great job really stepping up and carrying out their specific roles. I was especially proud when they were able to fight back being down 2-1. Just like last year, the girls have such good attitudes and work extremely hard. Those two qualities really helped aid them in their win against Deuel.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/