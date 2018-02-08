Nelson’s Team Honored

The 30-year anniversary of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte’s unexpected victory at the Lakota Nation Invitational (LNI) basketball tournament, coached by Britton resident Terry Nelson, was recognized at this year’s tournament held in Rapid City The 1987 title came in the first year that the tournament was not limited to just Native American teams with Hot Springs and Custer participating. C-EB defeated three ranked Class A clubs on the way to the title – eighth-ranked Hot Springs, fifth-ranked Custer, and number one and defending state champion Pine Ridge, which saw its 33-game win streak come to an end. Nelson’s 1987-88 team went on to place seventh in the Class A state tournament that year, and Nelson was named the Region 4 Coach of the Year.

