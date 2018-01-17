Matmen Host Only Home Meet

The Britton-Hecla wrestling squad hosted its only home matches of the season last week Tuesday.

The Braves did drop decisions to Kindred, LaMoure, and West Fargo Sheyenne, but Coach Pat Renner said he is seeing progress from his squad. Renner’s crew is back in action in Sisseton on Thursday with duals against the Redmen, Tiospa Zina, and Redfield. Saturday the local matmen will participate in the Kingsbury County Tournament in Arlington.

“I am beginning to see some progress on the season, but I would like to see it happen a little sooner than it has,” said Renner. “I thought we spent too much time under our opponent, and we didn’t have enough movement on the bottom.

