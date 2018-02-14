Mat Regional Saturday

Britton-Hecla wrestlers will compete in the Region 1B Tournament in Webster on Saturday to battle for the right to earn a state berth.

The top four placers in each weight class will advance to the state event. Both the Class B and Class A tournament will be held in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Feb. 23-24.

Competing for the Braves will be Zack Strong in the 120-pound division, Preston Jones at 138, Levi Boyko at 145, Chase Mundt at 152, Tyeson Alsalihi at 182, and Seth Strong at 285.

Jones is the only wrestler with state experience, and the senior will wrap up a stellar career. He won the Region 1B title at 132 a year ago and went on to a seventh place finish in the state meet. Jones was also a state qualifier as a sophomore.

The Braves have not competed since Feb. 2, and Coach Pat Renner said his squad has spent that time fine-tuning its skills.

“This week we look to sharpen up everything going into the regional. We will spend more time on fixing our weaknesses and perfecting the stuff we do every day. Clearly, one our concerns is staying healthy this time of year. We just want to go into the region as healthy as we can with good attitudes and wrestle our very best on Saturday.”

Other teams competing in the 15-team Region 1B tourney include Clark-Willow Lake, Deuel, Faulkton Area, Groton Area, Hamlin, Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle, Kingsbury County, Potter County, Redfield Area, Sioux Valley, Sisseton, Tiospa Zina, Warner-Northwestern, and Webster Area.