Marshall County Youth Archery Receives Grant

For the seventh year in a row, the Great Plains Outdoorsmen have given away a record amount of grant monies to local youth and outdoor-related organizations.

Marshall County Youth Archery was one of the recipients, receiving a $3,000 grant for the purchase of equipment and supplies for the program.

“In 2017 our net income was over $141,000,” said Scott Eisenbeisz, of Aberdeen, who is serving his first year as Great Plains chairman. “It wasn’t by much, but we did break last year’s record.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/