Lions Win Season Finale

The Langford Area boys basketball team tuned up for postseason play with a win in its final regular season game, and Lions’ boss Paul Raasch knows his squad faces some tough challenges ahead.

The Lions rolled past Waverly-South Shore 61-22 on Friday and tangled with Northwestern in second round play of the Region 1B tournament in Warner last night Tuesday.

Langford Area, with a 16-4 regular season mark, earned the third seed in the regional and a first round bye. Tuesday winners will meet at the Aberdeen Civic Arena on Friday and those two victors will earn their way into the Round of 16.

Round of 16 games will pair teams from around the state based on power points at a neutral court on Tuesday, March 6, with the eight winners advancing to the state tournament in Aberdeen March 15-17.

Two of the lower seeds won in play-in games in Webster on Monday. Tenth seed Waverly-South Shore upended seventhseeded Florence-Henry 55-46, and ninth seed Wilmot stopped eighth seed Great Plains Lutheran 79-64. Sixth-seeded Northwestern downed 11th seed Waubay-Summit 52-41.

“Friday’s game was a good one for us and a good way to finish up our regular season,” said Raasch. “I thought we played extremely well the first half and then played a steady and solid second half as well. We got a chance to play everyone in this game and it was a good collective team effort.”

The Lions wasted little time in taking charge against the Coyotes. Mason Larson and Dylan Frey, who led the local cagers with 18 points apiece, combined for 12 in the opening quarter to boost Raasch’s crew to an 18-4 lead. Then an 11-0 run to open the second period put the game virtually out of reach with three minutes still remaining in the first half.

Larson netted six points and Colin Frey had five straight on a pair of fastbreak layups to power the run. Then Dylan Frey hit back-to-back treys, and Larson hit a free toss and a bucket off an Alex Steiner assist for a 38-8 halftime margin. The Lions led 46-14 after three quarters and coasted to their 16th win.

“We are excited about the upcoming postseason. We have managed to get through the season in pretty good health and now will prepare for the opponent in front of us each night. The region is very balanced with a number of pretty good teams, and it will be interesting to see who survives into the next round. The two teams that move on will definitely have to play well and earn it.”

WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE: Vincent Ramos 1 0-0 2, Fisher Spilde 1 0-2 2, Ethan Kranz 3 3-5 11, Sam Dalton 0 1-2 1, Colin Breske 2 0-0 4, Owen Comes 1 0-0 2, Brandon Eschen 0 0-1 0. Totals 8 4-8 22.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 6 6-8 18, Ryan Punt 3 0-1 6, Dylan Frey 7 1-1 18, Colin Frey 5 1-2 11, Logan Block 1 0-1 2, Zander Widener 0 2-2 2, Hayden Reints 0 2-2 2, Kade Larson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23-41 12-17 61. WSS (4-16) 4 8 14 22

LA (16-4) 18 38 46 61

3-point goals – D. Frey 3. JV Game – Langford Area 35-30 (Zander Widener 9).