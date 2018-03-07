Lions Seeking Spot In ‘B’ Tourney

Langford Area’s quest for its sixth berth in the Class B state tournament in the past seven years was put on hold for a day.

All of the state’s Round of 16 games to determine state tournament entrants were postponed from Tuesday night to Wednesday or Thursday due to the winter storm. Seventh-seeded Langford Area will tangle with 10th seed Colman-Egan at the Huron Arena at 6 p.m. tonight (Wednesday). Castlewood will meet Canistota in the nightcap. The Lions had originally been scheduled to play in Watertown but ran into a conflict with team practices for the Class A girls state tournament.

“We are happy to have the chance to move on into the Round of 16,” said LA boss Paul Raasch. “Colman-Egan has a very good ball team and poses another big challenge, but we are excited for the opportunity.”

This was the first year that no district tournaments were held. The top two teams in the 11-team Region 1B (Langford Area and Clark-Willow Lake) advanced to the Round of 16 to determine the eight state tournament entrants. The state tourney will be held in Aberdeen March 15-17.

The Lions earned their Round of 16 spot by downing Northwestern 60-47 in Region 1B quarterfinal action last week Tuesday in Warner and then derailed Warner 50-34 in Aberdeen on Friday.

Fifth-seeded Clark-Willow Lake will meet 12th seed Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in the Huron Arena at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Langford Area 50

Warner 34

Nearly every year Langford Area has been involved in a nail-biter with Warner in postseason play, but this time around the Lions roared early and the Monarchs were never able to cut a 20-point halftime lead to single digits.

“It was a fun game and really good win,” said Raasch. “Our kids were focused and executed very well. Our defensive effort was tremendous in the first half, and we hit some big shots to open things up and get control of the game. Warner is a quality team and was a big hurdle for us to get over.”

Warner hit the first bucket of the game but then couldn’t buy a basket as Langford Area went on a 26-2 run over the next 12 minutes. The Lions hit five treys during the run – two each by freshman Colin Frey and Logan Block and another by Mason Larson.

The Monarchs, who shot just 19 percent in the contest, finally scored their second field goal of the game with 2:41 left in the second period but trailed 31-11 at intermission.

Part of Warner’s shooting woes could be attributed to the 6-7 Larson who made life miserable for the Monarchs inside. The senior, who has committed to play basketball for Dakota Wesleyan University, had eight blocked shots in the game and altered a bunch more.

Larson opened the second half with a fielder and threepointer to boost the Lions’ lead to 36-11, but then Warner rallied. The Monarchs went on a 10-0 run to close out the quarter and cut the margin to 36-21 at the break.

Warner closed within 13 on a couple of occasions, but a pair of veteran LA seniors kept the Monarchs at bay. Ryan Punt powered up three hoops inside and Larson added a pair of buckets down the stretch to assure the win.

Larson led a balanced Lions’ attack with 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and eight blocked shots. Colin Frey added 11 points including three hoops from downtown, Punt added 10 points and 10 boards, and Block hit 10, including a pair of treys.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 5 1-2 13, Ryan Punt 5 0-1 10, Colin Frey 4 0-0 11, Logan Block 3 2-4 10, Bryce Peterson 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-9 50.

WARNER: Alex Bohle 4 0-0 8, Daylin Simon 1 4-6 6, Danzan Gilborne 4 1-2 11, Jackson Cramer 2 0-2 4, Ty McDonald 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 8-12 34. LA (18-4) 14 31 36 50

Warner (17-5) 2 11 21 34

3-point goals – C. Frey 3, Larson 2, Block; Gilborne 2. Total fouls – KA 16, Warner 15.

Langford Area 60

Northwestern 47

Langford Area jumped out to a 22-8 first period lead and led 40-19 at halftime before coasting to its opening win in regional play.

NORTHWESTERN: Zech Clemens 6 1-1 14, Caleb Schentzel 5 0-1 12, Gavin Bohl 3 3-5 9, Jarret Haven 3 6-8 12. Totals 17-62 10-15 47.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 7 2-4 16, Ryan Punt 3 3-5 10, Dylan Frey 6 1-2 15, Colin Frey 4 0-1 8, Logan Block 1 0-0 2, Bryce Peterson 4 1-1 9. Totals 25-44 7-13 60.

NW (13-9) 8 19 34 47

LA (17-4) 22 40 49 60

3-point goals – Clemens, Schentzel 2; D. Frey 2. Total fouls – NW 15, LA

20. Fouled out – Punt.