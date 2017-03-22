Lions Bounce Back For Fifth

The Langford Area boys basketball team rebounded from an opening round loss to claim the Class B state consolation championship on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Parker ended the Lions’ title hopes with a 48-39 victory in the opener on Thursday. Coach Paul Raasch’s crew bounced back with a 43-37 decision over Harding County and topped White River 51-38 for the fifth place trophy.

Langford Area ended its season with a 23-3 record and has qualified for seven of the past 11 state Class B tourneys.

