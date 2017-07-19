Legion Nine Falls In Regional

The Claremont-Britton Legion baseball team picked up one win in regional play in Groton as it wrapped up its season last week.

Redfield won the regional title to advance to the state tournament in Winner this weekend.

Coach Mike Frey’s squad dropped a 13-7 decision to Mobridge in opening round play, battled back to stop Warner 11-7, and then was eliminated by Northville 8-2.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/