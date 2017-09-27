Lady Lions Stand At 7-4

Langford Area’s volleyball team added a pair of wins in the past week to boost its season record to 7-4.

The Lady Lions swept Aberdeen Christian on Monday and battled Ipswich in a five-set marathon on Thursday with four of the five sets decided by just two points.

Last night Tuesday Coach Susan Larson’s squad hosted Faulkton. This week the local knetters play Waubay-Summit at Summit on Thursday and travel to Warner on Tuesday.

