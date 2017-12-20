Lady Lions Drop Three Straight

The Langford Area girls basketball team didn’t wrap up its pre-Christmas schedule the way it had hoped, dropping three straight games in the past week.

The Lady Lions fell to Florence-Henry 67-31 on Monday, dropped a 41-38 decision to Hitchcock-Tulare on Saturday, and lost to Ipswich 42-27 on Friday. Langford Area will be back in action against Lake Preston in a Holiday Classic at Brookings on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m.

“We need to get better at taking care of the ball,” said LA boss Michael Alberts. “If we can cut our turnovers in half, we will be in a lot more games. The girls have been working very hard in these areas and are improving. We just hope to keep getting better at these things and keep competing with every team.”

Florence-Henry 67 Langford Area 31

Florence-Henry put the game away early with a 43-point first half.

LANGFORD AREA: Ashley Gustafson 1 0-0 2, Madi Nelson 0 4-5 4, Chesney Olson 3 2-9 8, Brandy Peterson 1 0-0 2, Ady Dwight 6 3-7 15. Totals 14 5-18 31.

FLORENCE-HENRY: Harlie Gulbraa 4 0-0 11, Morgan Roe 8 3-3 23, Harlee Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Jacey Orthaus 1 0-0 3, Mykcel Sprung 2 2-4 6, Chantel Nelson 1 0-0 2, Emily Haasa 0 1-2 1, Evie Kahnke 5 4-4 16, Kaylee Sumner 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 67. LA (1-4) 7 14 19 31 FH (3-0) 22 43 60 67

3-point goals – Roe 4, Gulbraa 3, Kahnke 2, Mitchell, Orthaus. JV Game – Florence-Henry 35-30.

Hitchcock-Tulare 41 Langford Area 38

Hitchcock-Tulare scored six straight points during a one-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter to break a 33-33 tie and then held on to defeat the Lady Lions.

HITCHCOCK-TULARE: Elizabeth Salmen 15, Ally Binger 8.

LANGFORD AREA: Ady Dwight 13, Chesney Olson 8, Madi Nelson 4, Addy Taylor 4, Janaeda Hesse 4, Brooking Kreger 2. H-T (2-0) 8 18 26 41 LA (1-3) 8 13 25 37

Ipswich 42 Langford Area 27

Langford Area trailed by just two at halftime but Ipswich outscored the Lady Lions 26-13 in the final two periods.

LANGFORD AREA: Ady Dwight 4 1-2 10, Chesney Olson 3 0-0 6, Addy Taylor 0 2-2 2, Brooklin Kreger 2 1-3 5, Ashley Gustafson 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 6-11 27.

IPSWICH: Halle Heinz 3 4-6 11, Allison Severson 2 0-1 5, Kamryn Heinz 5 4-7 15, Abby Grabowska 0 0-2 0, Olivia Gohl 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 11-20

42. LA (1-2) 7 14 18 27 Ipswich (3-0) 4 16 29 42

3-point goals – Dwight; H. Heinz, Severson, K. Heinz. Total fouls – LA 17, Ipswich 16.