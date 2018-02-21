Lady Braves Season Comes To End In Region

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball squad had struggled to a 1-19 regular season, but for two and a half quarters in the Region 1B opener on Monday the Lady Braves didn’t play like a one-win team.

But a 14-point explosion in less than two minutes midway through the third stanza propelled Wilmot to a 48-28 victory and ended the Lady Braves’ season.

“We really liked our chances against Wilmot,” said Braves’ boss MJ Hrabik. “We matched up nicely with them in our first meeting (47-34 loss). Their #13 (Saraya Bronson) got loose on us in the first quarter and hit a few three’s, but other than that, we held their offense in check in the first half.

“We were very patient and executed our offense well in the first half as well. Wilmot switched from a 2-3, to a 1-3-1, to a man-to-man and our girls did a good job of recognizing that throughout the game and getting us set up into our offense.”

Despite posting just a single win, Hrabik felt his squad showed progress this season.

“I am very pleased with the growth of our girls and especially how mentally strong they have been throughout the season. I would like to thank the seniors (Maggie Dahme and Brianna Beck) for all of their efforts the past two years and setting an example for our younger players.

“We will take some time to regroup and let the girls rest, but we must realize that if we would like to improve, that work will start shortly. I think we have a core group of girls that are willing to work and improve their game in the offseason.”

Hrabik’s club were tied 11-all at the first quarter break, led by seven points from Beck. The Lady Braves led 15-14 with 3:19 left in the half on a pair of Peris Fellows free tosses and a driving hoop from eighth grader Hanna Miller. Wilmot responded with an 8-2 run the rest of the half for a 22-17 margin at intermission.

Beck, who led the Lady Braves with 14 points, rebounded her own shot and was fouled, converting the threepoint play to keep the margin at 25-20 with 4:11 left in the third period. But then came the Wilmot explosion.

A trio of turnovers were quickly turned into buckets, the Wolves hit back-to-back treys, and when the smoke had cleared Britton-Hecla found itself trailing 39-20 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

Beck ended the run with a bucket inside, and Jaidyn Roehr and Fellows hit fielders to cut the margin to 39-26 just 20 seconds into the final period. But the Lady Braves could manage just a single field goal the rest of the way.

BRITTON-HECLA: Brianna Beck 5 4-6 14, Hanna Miller 3 0-0 6, Peris Fellows 2 2-4 6, Mya Hagenson 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-10 28.

WILMOT: Gabby Renelt 4 5-7 13, Bailee Jurgens 5 2-2 12, Saraya Bronson 4 0-0 11, Kylie Osterlo 3 1-2 9, Dawn Sword-Piker 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-12 48. BH (1-20) 11 17 24 28

Wilmot (10-11) 11 22 39 48

3-point goals – Bronson 3, Osterlo 2, Sword-Piker. Total fouls – BH 16, Wilmot 10.

Aberdeen Roncalli 58

Britton-Hecla 13

Britton-Hecla didn’t score in the first quarter and trailed 40-6 at halftime on the way to a loss to Roncalli.

Brianna Beck led the Lady Braves with five points and five rebounds.

RONCALLI: Jami Ewart 1 0-0 2, Megan Streier 3 1-2 9, Grace Imbery 3 4-4 13, Mariah Winegar 3 6-8 12, Madelyn Martin 2 0-0 4, Hannah Kuck 1 2-2 4, Kelsey Peterson 5 0-0 10, Abby Hanson 1 0-0 2, Allison Dix 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-16 58.

BRITTON-HECLA: Hanna Miller 1 0-0 2, Maggie Dahme 1 0-0 2, Peris Fellows 1 1-2 3, Brianna Beck 2 1-2 5, Mya Hagenson 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 3-6 18. AR (17-3) 19 40 54 58

BH (1-19) 0 6 12 13

3-point goals – Streier, Imbery 3. Total fouls – AR 10, BH 13.

Leola-Frederick 49

Britton-Hecla 20

Leola-Frederick jumped out to a 14-1 lead to open the game, bumped that lead to 25-8 at halftime and Britton-Hecla was not able to mount a serious threat.

Brianna Beck netted 11 points to lead the Lady Braves and Peris Fellows pulled down eight rebounds.

LEOLA-FREDERICK: Michaela Podoll 2 1-2 5, Abby Berreth 3 0-0 6, Keeley Podoll 4 0-2 8, Cassandra Hinz 4 0-0 8, Maddie Nordine 3 3-4 9, Hannah Sumption 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Podoll 1 0-0 2, Meza Meyer 1 0-0 2, Anna Lapka 1 1-1 3, Miranda Lai 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-9

49.

BRITTON-HECLA: Maggie Dahme 1 0-0 3, Madison Henley 1 0-0 2, Peris Fellows 1 0-0 2, Brianna Beck 4 3-6 11, Mya Hagenson 0 2-4 2. Totals 7 5-10 20.

LF (10-9) 14 25 34 49

BH (1-17) 3 8 15 20

3-point goals – Dahme. Total fouls - LF 12, BH 9.