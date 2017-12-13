Lady Braves Fall In Season Openers

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team found some tough sledding on the road in its opening games last weekend.

Hamlin posted a 62-9 victory over the Lady Braves on Friday, and Mobridge-Pollock handed the local cagers a 55-27 setback on Saturday.

Three games are on tap this week at Clark-Willow Lake on Friday, at Wilmot on Saturday, and at Groton Area on Monday. The first two contests are doubleheaders with the boys’ squad.

Nine of Britton-Hecla’s first 10 games are on the road with a home date with Rosholt-Fairmount on Jan. 2 its first game on its home court.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/