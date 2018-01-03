Lady Braves Chasing First Victory Of Season

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team suffered its sixth straight loss of the young season on Thursday, but Coach MJ Hrabik saw some bright spots in the 55-43 loss to Wyndmere-Lidgerwood.

The Lady Braves jumped out to a 16-4 lead and led 16-8 at the quarter break. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood battled back to lead 25-23 at halftime and were on top 41-29 after three periods before the teams played on even terms in the final stanza.

Brianna Beck had a big night for the lady Braves with 23 points, seven steals, three rebounds, and a pair of blocked shots. Peris Fellows grabbed 10 rebounds.

“We’ve been adjusting our defense to get out in the passing lanes more and to try and make our defense our offense a little bit,” said Hrabik. “You can credit our first quarter run to doing a better job of that. And it was nice to see a few people stepping up and starting to look for their own shots.”

Despite losing its first six games, Hrabik has also been pleased with his squad’s “noquit” attitude.

“We’ve been down in every game we’ve played, but I’ve been most pleased with the girls’ mentality. They have kept their heads up and have never quit. We talked at our very first practice about playing with grit, and no matter what the scoreboard says, we want to out-work our opponents.”

The Lady Braves hosted Rosholt-Fairmount last night Tuesday in their first home game of the season. This week Hrabik’s crew is back on the road at Tiospa Zina on Friday (JV 4 p.m.) and Warner (JV 5:15 p.m.) on Tuesday. Both games are doubleheaders with the boys’ squad.

“Our focus this week is handling defensive pressure which has been a big issue for us so far,” Hrabik added. “We need to handle that pressure when it is right in our face and get into our offense. And we will keep trying to win that turnover battle.”

BRITTON-HECLA: Maggie Dahme 2 0-0 5, Madison Henley 2 0-0 4, Emma Storley 2 0-0 4, Peris Fellows 1 0-1 2, Brianna Beck 8 6-8 23, Mya Hagenson 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 7-11 43. B-H (0-6) 16 23 29 43

W-L 8 25 41 55

3-point goals – Dahme, Beck.