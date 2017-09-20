LA Tourney Runner-Up

The Langford Area picked up four wins during the past week and brought home a second place trophy from the Britton-Hecla Tournament.

Coach Susan Larson’s squad swept its homecoming match against Aberdeen Christian last week Tuesday, won two of four matches in the Saturday tournament, and stopped Wilmot on Monday in a hard-fought five-set battle.

The Lady Lions now stand at 6-4 heading into a home match with Ipswich on Thursday. They travel to Aberdeen Christian on Monday and host Faulkton on Tuesday

