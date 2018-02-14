LA Girls Set For Region

Langford Area hosts Edmunds Central on Thursday in its final tune-up for postseason play that begins in Webster on Monday.

Coach Michael Alberts’ squad dropped a pair of contests during the past week, falling to Faulkton 61-41 on Friday and Waverly-South Shore 43-33 last week Tuesday. Last night Tuesday the Lady Lions, 8-10, hosted Aberdeen Christian.

This season is the first year for the Sweet 16 format in Class B basketball. Langford Area will likely be the seventh or eighth seed in the 11-team Region 1B tournament and play either the 5:30 p.m. game against 10th seed Britton-Hecla, or the 7 p.m. contest against nine seed Great Plains Lutheran in the first round play-in games in Webster on Monday. A 4 p.m. contest will match 11th-seeded Aberdeen Christian against the sixth seed.

Faulkton 61 Langford Area 41

Faulkton used a big first

LANGFORD AREA: Madi Nelson 1 2-2 4, Addy Taylor 0 1-2 1, Chesney Olson 2 2-4 6, Brandy Peterson 1 0-0 2, Ady Dwight 7 4-5 18, Lexi Wika 0 1-2 1, Maddie Reints 2 0-0 4, Janaeda Hesse 1 3-4 5. Totals 14 13-19 41.

FAULKTON: Abby Vetch 2 0-0 4, Grace Schlechter 5 2-3 13, Taylor Cramer 4 1-2 9, Morgan Melius 7 5-5 20, Taylor Machtemes 3 0-2 6, Peyton Melius 1 5-8 7, Morgan Gutenkauf 1 0-0

2. Totals 23 13-20 61. LA (8-10) 11 23 31 41 Faulkton (13-4) 23 41 50 61

Schlechter, M. Melius. Total fouls – LA 17, Faulkton 14.

Waverly-SS 43 Langford Area 33

LANGFORD AREA: Ady Dwight 8 6-11 22, Chesney Olson 2 3-6 7, Addy Taylor 1 0-0 2, Brooklin Kreger 0 2-2 2. Totals 11-39 11-19 33.

WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE: Ali Kranz 7 0-2 16, Kylie Carpenter 4 0-2 8, Erin Comes 3 0-0 7, Payton Comes 4 3-8

12. Totals 18 3-12 43. LA (8-9) 11 22 28 33 WSS (15-0) 14 24 31 43

JV Game – W-SS 36-23.