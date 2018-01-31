Jones Wins NEC Crown; Five Place At Groton

Britton-Hecla had just five wrestlers compete in the Northeast Conference Tournament on Thursday in Clark, but three of those grapplers finished among the top three.

Then the Braves turned around and placed all five wrestlers in a tournament at Groton on Saturday. Coach Pat Renner’s squad wraps up its regular season at Mellette on Friday against Warner-Northwestern, Potter County, and Sisseton. The regional tournament will be in Webster Feb. 23-24.

Preston Jones claimed the NEC 138-pound title, Zack Strong was third at 120 pounds, and Chase Mundt placed third at 152. In Groton Jones also topped the 138-pound bracket, Zack Strong was second at 120 and Mundt second at 152, Seth Strong placed third at 285, and Levi Boyko was fourth at 145.

“The NEC tournament went pretty well for us,” said Renner. “I would say we are starting to get over the hump, and we are executing better in matches. We got a lot of matches in a short time, so it was a hectic couple of days.”

Renner said that Jones is starting to round into form after sitting out the first part of the season with knee issues from football.

“Preston was our only champion, and he won both tournaments. He is wrestling well, and starting to get some more confidence back after missing the first half of the season.”

In Groton Levi Boyko won the “Pinner’s Trophy” for the most pins in the least amount of time.

“Levi wrestled very well on Saturday, I was impressed with his aggressiveness. Really, overall, I would say all of the kids wrestled a lot more aggressively. We improved from the week before and that is our goal this time of year.”

Groton Tourney

TEAM POINTS: Watertown JV 167, Wolsey-Wessington 97, Milbank JV 93, Canton JV 87.5, Britton-Hecla 82, Sioux Falls O’Gorman JV 73, Huron JV 68, Webster Area JV 67, Groton Area 57.5, Warner-Northwestern 56.5, Ipswich-Leola-Bowdle 39, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm 26, Clark-Willow Lake JV 25

120 POUNDS: Zack Strong (BH) dec. Charlie Spieker (Clark/Willow Lake JV) 13-0; pinned Carter Rager (Canton JV) :35; lost dec. to Kaden Krause (Milbank JV) 8-5

138 POUNDS: Preston Jones (BH) pinned Jarrett Mettler (Watertown JV) 1:07; pinned Colton Borah (Wolsey/ Wessington) 3:57

145 POUNDS: Levi Boyko (BH) pinned Jacob Olson (Sioux Falls O`Gorman JV) :33; pinned by Eric Klanchnik (Wolsey/Wessington) 4:49; pinned Lane Krueger (Groton Area) 1:00; pinned Alfonso Gutierrez (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 1:47; pinned Layton Rafferty (Milbank JV) 5-9 :54; dec. by Tynan Fogarty (Sioux Falls O`Gorman JV) 13-2

152 POUNDS: Chase Mundt (BH) pinned Brandon Hahne (Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm) 2:27; dec. Lincoln Smith (Canton JV) 1-0; pinned by Jordan Dahl (Sioux Falls O`Gorman JV) 1:36

285 POUNDS: Seth Strong (BH) pinned by Angel Chen (Milbank JV) 5:20; pinned Hunter Shoemaker (Huron JV) :27

NEC Tourney

TEAM POINTS: Redfield Area 171, Sisseton 165, Clark-Willow Lake 125, Webster Area 121, Milbank Area 104.5, Britton-Hecla 47, Deuel 39, Groton Area 33, Hamlin 3

120 POUNDS: Zack Strong (BH) pinned Charlie Spieker (Clark/ Willow Lake) 3:55; pinned by Hunter Rucktaeschel (Webster Area) 1:17; dec. Brady Femling (Milbank) 13-1; pinned Charlie Spieker (Clark/Willow Lake) 3:18

138 POUNDS: Preston Jones (BH) pinned Evan Stromsness (Clark/Willow Lake) :52; dec. Mason Fey (Redfield Area) 4-0

145 POUNDS: Levi Boyko (BH) lost dec. to Layton Rafferty (Milbank) 4-2; pinned by Zack Mulder (Clark/Willow Lake) :56

152 POUNDS: Chase Mundt (BH) pinned by Corbin Schwartz (Redfield Area) 2:59; won by injury default over Toby Schneck (Milbank); pinned Isaac VanWormer (Deuel) 2:27

285 POUNDS: Seth Strong (BH) lost dec. to Angel Chen (Milbank) 3-2; pinned by Riley Schmidt (Clark/Willow Lake) 4:31