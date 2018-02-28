Jones Sixth In State Mat Meet

Preston Jones wrapped up a stellar career for the Britton-Hecla wrestling squad with a sixth place finish at the Class B state wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The senior 138-pounder, making his third straight state appearance, lost a second round match but battled back with a pair of wins before dropping a hard-fought 1-0 decision in the fifth place matchup. Jones finished the season with a 27-12 mark.

“Preston had a great state tournament,” said B-H Coach Pat Renner. “He had some opportunities to maybe place higher, but he really did win when he had to. On the second day of the tournament he started to open up a little bit more and take a few more shots than on day one.

“He wrestled a lot of good kids over the weekend, so I couldn’t be prouder of him. Preston is a fierce competitor and will be greatly missed in our room next year. He is such a leader and a great captain figure.”

Jones opened the tournament with an 8-2 decision over Dylin Johnson of Lead-Deadwood, who came in with a 30-13 record. Kaleb Crownover (41-7) of Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon, defeated Jones 7-1 in the quarterfinals and went on to lose a 5-4 decision in the championship match to Clark-Willow Lake’s Josh Weisbrod.

In consolation matches Jones earned a 7-3 decision over Chance Grill (37-9) of Custer-Edgemont, pinned Grant Plucker (39-10) of Parker in 1:53, lost an 8-2 decision to Trevor Peters (49-11) of Winner, and then lost the 1-0 battle to Preston Nedved (34-23) of Wagner.

Two other Britton-Hecla grapplers earned berths in the state tournament and both dropped a pair of matches.

Zack Strong at 120 pounds fell to unbeaten and eventual state champion McCoy Peterson of Phillip (35-0) by fall in :53 and to Hunter Rucktaeschel of Webster Area by fall in :48.

Seth Strong qualified in the 285-pound bracket and was pinned by second-seeded Braydon Peterson (51-1) of Lemmon-McIntosh, who went on to place second, in :15 and lost by fall to Ridge Oliver of Burke-Gregory in 1:45.

“Zack and Seth both had tough draws on their first matches because they were both unseeded wrestlers, but they accomplished their goals and made it to the state tournament,” noted Renner. “There are a lot of kids who didn’t make it to the state tournament, so I was glad to see them get that experience. They are both great kids and it was great to have them represent our team this year.”