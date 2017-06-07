High School Trap Tourney This Weekend

The South Dakota State High School Clay Target League (SDSHSCTL) has announced that 306 student athletes are scheduled to participate in the 2017 State Tournament on Saturday at the Aberdeen Gun Club.

Student athletes representing 20 South Dakota high school teams, including Britton-Hecla/Langford, will compete for individual and team achievements at the tournament, which is held each year following the completion of the League’s spring season.

“The League continues to be the fastest-growing activity in South Dakota schools.” said Jim Sable, Executive Director of the SDSHSCTL, “Participation for the State Tournament has more than tripled since last year. It’s very exciting to see South Dakota embrace the High School Clay Target League as it has.”

