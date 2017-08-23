Hamlin Spoils Opener

The Britton-Hecla football squad didn’t open its season the way it hoped, dropping a 14-6 decision to Hamlin on Friday, but Coach Pat Renner isn’t concerned.

“I’m not worried a bit about that loss,” said Renner, whose club will host Dakota Hills on Friday for its home opener. “We had plenty of opportunities to score and didn’t really execute very well. But we played hard nosed football against a very good team.”

Renner had predicted that Hamlin would be one of the toughest teams on the Braves’ regular season schedule. Britton-Hecla defeated the Chargers a year ago by a touchdown, but both clubs returned nearly everybody from last season.

