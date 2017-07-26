GFP Adopts Proposal For Nonmeandered Water

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission during the July Commission meeting adopted a proposal to establish a process where landowners can request the restriction of recreational use of non meandered waters for public use.

“The Legislature gave the GFP Commission the authority to decide on requests to restrict non meandered lakes. The process being considered by the Commission will give landowners who reside on one of the 27 Section 8 lakes the ability to formally make those requests,” stated Kelly Hepler, GFP department secretary.

Six of those lakes are in Marshall and Day Counties. They include Bullhead, Cattail-Kettle, and Opitz in Marshall County and East Krause, Lynn, and Middle Lynn in Day County.

