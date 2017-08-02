First Junior-Adult Golf Tourney At Country Club

The first Junior-Adult Golf Tournament at the Britton Country Club was held last week Monday with 24 two-person teams participating.

An alternate shot format was played. Each team was made up of one junior 18 or under and one adult over the age of 21.

Jeff Amacher and Lofton Heer won the Division 1 title (ages 5-8) with a 45. Alan Heer and McKenna Heer took top honors in Division 2 (ages 9-12) with a 44, and Drew Fredrickson and Aidan Fredrickson won the Division 3 (ages 13-18) with a 44.

