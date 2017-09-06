Cyclones Stop Netters

Britton-Hecla battled Clark-Willow Lake in volleyball action last week Tuesday but could not get over the hump in a straight set loss.

The visitors posted a 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 victory to hand the Lady Braves their second straight loss of the season. Last night Tuesday Coach Emily Hrabik’s crew hosted Sargent Central, ND, Thursday the local netters travel to Groton Area, and Saturday B-H will compete in a tournament in Clark.

“We got a slow start against Clark-Willow Lake and started seeing success when it was just a little too late,” said Hrabik. “Our serve receive is what really hurt us, and then we just made some silly mistakes that we hope to be able to clean up before we get too far into the season.

