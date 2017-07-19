Cheerleaders Recognized

Two Britton-Hecla cheerleaders earned special recognition at a camp held in Sioux Falls Thursday and Friday.

Haley Ringkob and Kylie Carlson were chosen as Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) All-American Cheerleaders based on their cheering, dancing and jumping abilities.

The Britton-Hecla cheerleading squad attended the UCA camp. While at camp they learned new cheers, chants, dances and stunts that they are excited to share with the Britton-Hecla fans.

