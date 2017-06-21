C-B Legion Nine Battles In Hard-Fought Contests

Three hard-fought games with Northville highlighted a busy schedule for the Claremont-Britton Legion baseball team during the past week.

Northville won a pair of squeakers on Friday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the last inning to win the opener 8-7 and then holding off C-B for a 3-2 victory in the nightcap.

But C-B had the last word, rallying from a 4-1 deficit to post a 6-4 win in the Ellendale Tournament on Saturday.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/