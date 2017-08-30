Braves Win Big In Home Opener

It was a game that the Britton-Hecla football squad owned from the opening kickoff.

Tayon Hawkins ran the kickoff back 85 yards in the home opener against Dakota Hills (Waubay-Summit-Wilmot) on Friday, and the Braves scored early and often on the way to a 53-0 victory that ended on the 50-point rule with 7:04 to play in the contest.

“I think we executed better this week on both sides of the ball,” said B-H Coach Pat Renner, whose club dropped its opener at Hamlin last week 14-6. “We carried out blocks offensively and took care of our responsibilities defensively very well.”

