Braves Stop Unbeaten C-WL

The Britton-Hecla football squad passed a big midseason test with flying colors on Friday.

Coach Pat Renner’s squad jumped out to an early 21-0 lead against unbeaten Clark-Willow Lake on the way to a 41-18 victory. The win was the fourth straight for the 4-1 Braves after dropping their opener to Hamlin. This Friday the local gridders will host Florence-Henry for homecoming at 7 p.m.

“Florence Henry has some good athletes, and we still have to come ready to play football,” stressed Renner. “We want to keep doing what we do every week, and not have any breakdowns in our game. We are also injury-free this week, and we hope to get some younger kids some game time.”

