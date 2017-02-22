Braves Show Potential In Loss

Wins have been difficult to come by for the Britton-Hecla boys basketball team this season, but the Braves have served notice that they will not be a pushover in postseason play.

The Braves, now 6-12, took Northeast Conference co-champion Aberdeen Roncalli down to the wire in a 58-55 loss on Friday and defeated Leola-Frederick 57-49 last week Tuesday. Coach Travis Santistevan’s crew will wrap up its regular season against Potter County in Ipswich on Friday in a makeup game originally scheduled as part of the NSU classic in December.

Region 1A tournament play begins on Monday in Webster. Sisseton looks to have secured the top seed and the first round bye. First round matchups will be Aberdeen Roncalli against Tiospa Zina at 4:30 p.m., Britton-Hecla will tangle with Groton Area in the second game, and Webster Area will play Milbank Area in the nightcap.

