Braves Record Quality Victory

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball team picked up a quality win over Castlewood 59-51 Saturday to boost its season mark to 3-5.

Coach Travis Santistevan’s club dropped a 63-56 decision to Tiospa Zina on Friday. Last night Tuesday the Braves played at Warner.

This week the local cagers begin a five-game home stand by hosting Webster Area on Thursday (JH, C 5 p.m., JV 6:30 p.m., varsity 8 p.m.), Milbank on Saturday (C, JV noon, varsity 1:15 p.m.), and Langford Area on Tuesday (JV 6:30 p.m.).

“We knew both the Tiospa Zina and Castlewood games would be tough,” said Santistevan. “In the Tiospa Zina game, we never could seem to get the game even. We would get within four and they would go back up by seven. Games are tough when it seems everything your opponent shoots goes in and you feel like you can’t buy a basket.

“The Castlewood game was a really fun one for us with really good competition at the Class B level against one of the top teams in Region 3B. We knew we had to out-work them on every possession, and we did a very good job at that. Our defense seemed to just play more together. We really seemed focused in this game, and one way to tell was our free throw shooting. You always have a good chance with your team shooting almost 90 percent from the charity stripe.”

Santistevan has seen the most improvement from his team on defense.

“I’m seeing the improvements in a lot of areas, but the biggest is defensively. The boys are getting to the point where they really understand playing good team defense. We will continue to work on our game as a team, and we will try to focus on one game at a time.”

B-H 59

Castlewood 51

The Braves put together what Santistevan called their best half of the season in the opening two quarters against once-beaten Castlewood. After trailing 10-9 at the first quarter break B-H exploded for a 28-point second period and outscored the Warriors 28-10 for a 37-20 halftime lead.

Tayon Hawkins, who led all scorers with 26 points and was 12-12 from the charity stripe, led that second quarter surge with eight points, and Carter Deutsch added a pair of treys.

Castlewood came out firing to open the third period, cutting the 17-point margin to 10 in less than three minutes. Hawkins countered a pair of driving layups and an assist to Kyler Meyer for a three-pointer to make it 45-29, but then the Warriors scored the final nine points of the quarter to cut the deficit to 45-38 at the break.

The visitors did get to within four with 2:17 to play, but Meyer scored on a drive to the hoop and Hawkins netted six straight free throws to cap an 8-0 run and keep the Warriors at bay.

Meyer added 15 points for the Braves and Jory Flanery pulled down 12 rebounds. Hawkins also grabbed seven boards.

CASTLEWOOD: Caleb DeKam 6 2-5 17, Dylan Johnson 4 0-0 12, Brandon Benike 5 3-6 13, Justin Heyn 1 0-0 2, Kyler Tvedt 1 0-0 3, Kaden Eng 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-11 51.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 2 2-2 6, Tayon Hawkins 7 12-12 26, Kyler Meyer 4 5-6 15, Carter Deutsch 2 0-0 6, Skylar MacConnell 2 0-0 4, Jory Flanery 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 19-22 59.

Castlewood (6-2) 10 20 38 51

B-H (3-5) 9 37 45 59

3-point goals – DeKam 3, Johnson 4, Tvedt; Meyer 2, Deutsch 2.

Tiospa Zina 63

B-H 56

The Braves won the second half by a bucket but couldn’t dig out of a 29-20 halftime hole.

Kyler Meyer led the Braves with 21 points. Tayon Hawkins added eight points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and five steals.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 2 1-2 6, Trevor Zuehlke 1 0-0 2, Tayon Hawkins 4 0-2 8, Kyler Meyer 8 3-4 21, Carter Deutsch 3 0-1 8, Skylar MacConnell 2 0-0 5, Jory Flanery 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 4-9 56.

TIOSPA ZINA: Johnny German 4 2-3 13, Nyton Owen 1 0-1 2, Divante Greeley 3 0-3 7, Jacob LeBlanc 3 3-5 9, Jamison Pratt 2 3-4 7, Peyton Halseide 9 4-8 25. Totals 22 9-15 63.

BH (2-5) 11 20 40 56

TZ (4-3) 13 29 49 63

3-point goals – Haskins, Meyer 2, Deutsch 2, MacConnell; German 3, LaBlanc 3, Halseide 4. Total fouls – BH 15, TZ 12.