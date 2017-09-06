Braves Power To Second Win

Britton-Hecla had a pair of 100-yard rushers and piled up 434 yards on the ground on the way to a 54-0 win over Tri-State (Rosholt, Fairmount, ND, Campbell-Tintah, MN) on Friday.

The game ended with just 17 seconds gone in the final period on the 50-point rule.

The Braves, now 2-1, will travel to Clear Lake to take on Deuel (2-1) this Friday. Both teams have defeated Dakota Hills with Britton-Hecla posting a 53-0 win and Deuel winning 44-6. The Cardinals lost to Webster Area 23-20 and defeated Great Plains Lutheran 46-8.

