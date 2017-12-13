Braves Lose Two Tight Decisions

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball team lost a couple of tight contests on the road to open its season last weekend.

Hamlin trailed by a point at halftime on Friday but outscored the Braves in the second half for a 48-43 victory. On Saturday Mobridge-Pollock outscored Britton-Hecla 20-8 in the second period to grab a 10-point halftime lead and held on for a 59-52 win.

This week Coach Travis Santistevan’s club travels to Clark-Willow Lake on Friday, plays at Wilmot Saturday, and hosts Groton Area on Tuesday. The two away games are both twin bills with the girls team.

