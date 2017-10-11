Braves Hosting Season Finale

The Britton-Hecla football juggernaut marched on last Friday when it walloped Waverly-South Shore 55-8.

The definition of juggernaut is a force that crushes whatever is in its path, and since a 14-6 season-opening loss to unbeaten Hamlin, the Braves have done just that, outscoring six opponents 321-42 on the way to a 6-1 season mark. Coach Pat Renner’s crew wraps up regular season play by hosting Great Plains Lutheran (1-6) this Friday.

“It kind of seems to be the same story over and over the past few weeks, but we played the game we wanted this time of year,” said Renner. “We really did things right, and we were able to do just about whatever we wanted. It was a little more challenging getting backs around the outside on their tiny field, but we really ran the ball well thanks a lot to some great blocking up front and down field.”

