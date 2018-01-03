Braves Get Second Win

Britton-Hecla outscored Waubay-Summit 14-3 in the second half to take charge on the way to a 53-29 win in the Langford Classic on Friday.

The win boosted the Braves to 2-4 on the season. Coach Travis Santistevan’s squad will travel to Tiospa Zina for a doubleheader with the girls’ squad on Friday (JV at 4 p.m.,), host Castlewood on Saturday (4 p.m. JV start), and travel to Warner for a doubleheader on Tuesday with JV action starting at 5:15 p.m.

Britton-Hecla led just 10-8 before grabbing a 24-11 halftime advantage. The local cagers stretched that to a 20-point edge after three periods and coasted to the win.

Tayon Hawkins led a balanced effort with 14 points and Kyler Meyer added 11. Jory Flanery and Meyer each grabbed five rebounds.

“It was a good game, and we played well after a break,” said Santistevan. “After the first six games, we are still taking it one game at a time. We need to just focus on the next game up and play four quarters of hard-nosed defensive basketball, making sure that we are just doing the little things to make big things happen.”

WAUBAY-SUMMIT: Travis Purdy 3 0-2 6, Carsten Zirbel 1 0-0 2, Lucas Breske 4 2-4 10, Thomas Frankenhoff 2 0-0 4, Tate Gaikowski 1 0-0 3, Justin Zirbel 0 4-4 4. Totals 11 6-10 29.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins 1 2-2 5, Tayon Hawkins 6 2-2 14, Kyler Meyer 5 0-0 11, Carter Deutsch 2 0-0 5, Skylar MacConnell 3 0-0 6, Cole Fosness 2 0-0 4, Jory Flanery 3 0-0 6, Trevor Zuehlke 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 4-6 53.

W-S (1-3) 8 11 20 29

B-H (2-4) 10 24 40 53

3-point goals – Gaikowski; Haskins, Meyer, Deutsch. Total fouls – WS 6, BH

12.