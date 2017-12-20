Braves Get First Victory

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball squad broke into the win column at Wilmot on Saturday, putting an end to a three-game skid to open its season.

Coach Travis Santistevan’s crew exploded for 47 second half points in a 82-46 win over Wilmot and also battled a highly-regarded Clark-Willow Lake team, ranked second in the state this week in Class B, before dropping a 63-52 decision on Friday. Last night Tuesday the Braves hosted Groton Area in its home opener.

After a 10-day holiday break the Braves will be back in action in the Langford Area Classic against Waubay-Summit on Friday, Dec. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

“Our focus for the break is to make sure we get some time to rest up and gear up for the heart of our season,” said Santistevan. “We will continually work on our game and just focus on becoming a little better each day.”

Britton-Hecla 82

Wilmot 46

Britton-Hecla jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and then outscored Wilmot 26-11 in the third stanza to take charge.

“The boys executed our game plan very well,” noted Santistevan. “We had a good night shooting, which always helps, and the boys really just played well. It was a lot of fun to see that.”

Tayon Hawkins pumped in 21 points and Kyler Meyer had 20 to lead the Braves. Carter Deutsch chipped in with 11.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 1 0-0 3, Tayon Hawkins 8 5-5 21, Kyler Meyer 7 4-4 20, Joel James 2 0-0 5, Carter Deutsch 4 1-2 11, Skylar MacConnell 4 0-0 9, Cole Fosness 1 0-0 2, Jory Flanery 3 2-2 8, Noah Olson 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 12-13 82.

WILMOT: Braden Conrad 1 0-0 2, Avery Heminger 4 0-0 8, Dylan Jurgens 5 6-8 16, Rishawn Rios 3 0-0 7, Andre Rios 4 1-1 11, Cody Minder 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-9 46.

B-H (1-3) 21 35 61 82

Wilmot (1-3) 12 22 33 46

3-point goals – Haskins, Meyer 2, James, Deutsch 2, MacConnell, Olson; R. Rios, A. Ros 2. Totals fouls – BH 11, Wilmot 9.

Clark-Willow Lake 63 Britton-Hecla 52

Britton-Hecla played unbeaten Clark-Willow Lake on even terms in the second half but wasn’t able to erase a 10-point halftime deficit.

“We had a very intense game with Clark-Willow Lake, and we knew going into the game it would be, as they return their entire starting lineup,” said Santistevan. “I thought the boys did a great job with our game plan. It was a tough battle and the boys played with a lot of intensity for the entire game.”

Tayon Hawkins had 19 points and six rebounds, and Kyler Meyer added 10 points for the Braves.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 1 1-3 3, Tayon Hawkins 9 1-2 19, Kyler Meyer 5 0-6 10, Carter Deutsch 2 0-0 6, Jory Flanery 3 4-4 10, Skylar MacConnell 2 0-0 4. Totals 22-51 6-9 52.

CLARK-WILLOW LAKE: Grayson Florey 2 0-0 5, Ntai Stevens 1 0-1 2, Bradyn Rusher 4 2-3 13, Jacob Prouty 7 6-8 22, Micah Burke 5 6-9 16, Sho Sunagawa 1 1-2 3, Stone Burke 0 2-2 2. Totals 20-54 16-23 63.

B-H (0-3) 8 22 32 52

C-WL (3-0) 10 32 48 63

3-point goals – Deutsch 2; Rusher 3, Florey, Prouty 2. Totals fouls – BH 15, CWL 14.