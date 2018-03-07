Braves Fall In Region Semis

Britton-Hecla ran into a hot-shooting Clark-Willow Lake squad that ended the Braves’ season 61-38 on Friday in Region 2B tournament play in Aberdeen.

Coach Travis Santistevan’s crew, which ended its campaign with an 11-11 mark, had been seeded fifth in the 11-team region and downed Aberdeen Christian 62-60 in overtime in quarterfinal play. The Cyclones lived up to their top-seed billing and posted their second win over Britton-Hecla this season.

“Going into the game we knew that they were very capable of getting hot from the three-point line, and unfortunately for us, they did,” said Santistevan.

In the first 10 minutes of the contest the Cyclones netted five treys (nine for the game) and a conventional three-point play with just a single two-point bucket during the run that gave them a 20-11 lead. The Braves still trailed by nine with 5:17 left in the half but then Clark-Willow Lake went on an 11-0 run and led 36-17 at intermission.

The two clubs battled on even terms for the first five minutes of the third quarter with the Cyclones leading 46-25 at the 2:31 mark. But then the Braves turned up the defensive pressure and went on a 9-0 run, fueled by eight points from Stanley Haskins, Jr., to cut the margin to 46-34 at the break. Another basket, thought to be good at the buzzer by many in the crowd, was not allowed by officials.

“The boys played hard and kept battling, and when we had it within 12 at the end of the third we really thought momentum was turning our way,” Santistevan said. “Unfortunately, again they hit back-to-back threes. But the boys never stopped playing. They always give it everything they have.”

Clark-Willow Lake hit a fielder and a pair of treys in the first minute and a half of the fourth stanza and quickly re-established a 20-point lead at 54-34. The Braves managed just a pair of fielders in the quarter and could never get closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Kyler Meyer had 11 points and Haskins 10 for the Braves. Clark-Willow Lake’s Jacob Prouty was a thorn in Britton-Hecla’s side with 29 points, including six three-pointers.

Santistevan felt his club took some big strides this season.

“The progress we saw during the season was great. I believe every single one of the players improved so much, and that was great to see that throughout the year. A lot of our younger players definitely stepped up each and every day and that helps the entire program grow.”

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 4 1-1 10, Tayon Hawkins 4 0-0 8, Kyler Meyer 4 1-1 11, Cole Fosness 1 1-2 4, Jory Flanery 1 1-2 3, Skylar MacConnell 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-6 38.

CLARK-WILLOW LAKE: Jacob Prouty 10 3-4 29, Bradyn Rusher 5 2-2 14, Grayson Florey 1 0-0 2, Micah Burke 4 1-4 9, Ntal Stevens 3 0-1 7. Totals 22 6-9 61.

BH (11-11) 8 16 34 38

CWL (17-5) 17 36 46 61

3-point goals – Meyer 2, Haskins, Fosness; Prouty 6, Rusher 2, Stevens. Total fouls – BH 11, CWL 8.

Britton-Hecla 62 (OT) Aberdeen Christian 60

Britton-Hecla rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then moved on to the Region 1B semifinals with a 62-60 win over Aberdeen Christian.

The win avenged a 55-51 regular season loss to the Knights who finished with a 13-8 record.

The Braves started quickly with Jory Flanery scoring the first of his season-high 19 points and Kyler Meyer added two free tosses and a bucket for a 6-0 lead. But Aberdeen Christian responded with a 16-1 run to lead 16-7 at the break and was still up 29-23 at halftime.

Aberdeen Christian went up by nine a couple of times in the third period and led 46-38 with a quarter to play, but then Flanery began the Braves comeback with a fielder inside. Tayon Hawkins converted a steal, Flanery put a pair of rebounds back up for scores, and Meyer turned a steal into two. Suddenly the Braves had run off a 10-2 run and tied the contest at 48-all with about three minutes to play.

“Our key to getting the game tied was good solid defense,” said Santistevan, whose club forced 22 AC turnovers. “We were getting Aberdeen Christian down to 10 seconds on the shot clock and they really had to start taking tough shots. Our rebounding was also very good. We had some guys that were flat out working their tails off to limit their second chances opportunities.”

The Knights did go up 52-49 with two minutes to play but didn’t score again in regulation. Flanery hit a bucket and then a free toss with 1:18 left to knot the contest at 52-52. Both teams had chances to score in the final seconds but couldn’t connect.

Britton-Hecla looked like they were going to take charge of the overtime when Meyer hit a bucket and a trey and Flanery scored inside for a 59-52 lead with 2:20 to play. But Andrew Rorhbach, who scored a career-high 31 points, converted a conventional threepoint play and then sunk two free tosses on a technical foul call to cut the margin to 59-57.

Stanley Haskins boosted the lead back to 61-57 with 1:07 to play with a pair of free tosses but the Knights trailed just 61-60 with 17 seconds left. Hawkins hit a free toss with 14.8 seconds remaining for a 62-60 margin.

The Braves forced an AC turnover but then turned the ball over themselves on an inbounds pass. The Knights had two shots at tying the game in the final seconds but couldn’t find the mark.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 2 3-4 8. Tayon Hawkins 5 3-6 14, Kyler Meyer 4 4-4 13, Carter Deutsch 1 0-0 3, Cole Fosness 2 1-3 5, Jory Flanery 6 7-8 19. Totals 20 18-25 62.

ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN: Jackson Isakson 3 0-0 8, Andrew Rohrbach 10 7-8 31, Isaiah Vilhauer 1 0-0 2, Nehamiah Becker 3 0-0 6, Jackson Becker 4 3-7 11, Jaxon Block 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 10-15 60.

BH (11-10) 7 23 38 52 62

AC (13-8) 16 29 46 52 60

3-point goals – Haskins, Hawkins, Meyer, Deutsch; Rohrback 4, Isakson 2. Total fouls – BH 19, AC 19. Fouled out – N. Becker.