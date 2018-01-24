Braves Bounce Back From Loss

The Britton-Hecla boys basketball team dropped a narrow 55-53 decision to crosscounty rival Langford Area last week Tuesday but bounced back with a solid 61-47 victory over Deuel on Friday.

This week the Braves, now 7-6, will host Redfield-Doland in a twin bill with the girls on Friday, travel to Madison to take on Vermillion in the Dak-12 vs. Northeast Conference Clash at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and host a doubleheader with Aberdeen Christian on Monday.

“The boys played really well in both games,” said BH Coach Travis Santistevan. “In the Langford game it just came down to who shot better, and they did, but the boys never gave up and gave us a good chance and a good look at the end. Deuel was another tough game, but we did a better job of not letting their scorers continue to stay hot.”

Seven regular season games remain and Santistevan is focused on steady improvement.

“Going into the last seven games we are just still going to take it one game at a time, and while we play, just take it one possession at a time. We will stay focused and continue to work hard and get to playing our best basketball come tourney time.”

Britton-Hecla 61

Deuel 47

Britton-Hecla used a 20-point second quarter to take a 12-point halftime lead and then kept Deuel at bay the rest of the way.

The Braves jumped out to a 12-5 lead behind five points apiece from Kyler Meyer and Skylar MacConnell, but the visitors closed to 12-11 at the break. Then Meyer opened the second period with one of his four three-pointers and added a conventional three-point play and another trey just before the buzzer to spark the 20-9 run.

Tayon Hawkins chipped in with six second period points and Carter Deutsch added a hoop from downtown.

Deuel was never able to mount a serious run in the final half. The Cardinals did go on a 7-0 run late in the final period to cut the margin 56-47 with 1:21 remaining but the Braves closed out the game with a Hawkins three-point play and a couple of free tosses.

Meyer notched 21 points, Hawkins had 13, and MacConnell 12 for the Braves. Jory Flanery added eight points and nine rebounds.

DEUEL: Zach Stoltenburg 3 2-3 8, Kellen Benck 6 2-4 17, Preston Homan 9 0-2 19, Tyler Reichling 0 1-2 1, Scott Lovre 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-11 47.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 2 0-0 4, Tayon Hawkins 5 3-3 13, Kyler Meyer 9 1-1 21, Carter Deutsch 1 0-0 3, Skylar MacConnell 5 1-1 12, Jory Flanery 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 5-5

61.

Deuel (5-6) 11 20 34 47

BH (7-6) 12 32 47 61

3-point goals – Benck 3, Homan; Meyer 4, Deutsch, MacConnell. Total fouls – Deuel 14, BH 14.

Langford Area 55

Britton-Hecla 53

The cross-county rivalry game between Marshall County’s two schools came down to the last possession.

Carter Deutsch swished a three-pointer from the corner to cut Langford Area’s lead to 54-53 with 10 seconds left and Mason Larson, who had 30 points on the night, was immediately fouled. He hit the front end of the oneand-one and the Braves had a chance to win or tie, but Larson blocked a three-point try at the buzzer to salvage the Lions’ victory.

The game was a back-andforth affair with 17 three-point shots made. Tayon Hawkins hit the Braves first five points and Kyler Meyer canned a trey for a quick 8-4 advantage, Britton-Hecla’s biggest lead of the night. Larson and Dylan Frey countered with treys, and Larson added a conventional three-point play and swished a long-range try just before the buzzer for an 18-17 Langford Area lead at the first quarter break.

The Lions stretched the lead to 28-22 on another Larson trey with 59 seconds left in the second period, but Stanley Haskins hit a jumper and Hawkins hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer to cut that margin to 28-27 at intermission.

Langford Area looked to be in control midway through the third stanza when Dylan Frey added another trey for a 40-31 lead. But Meyer sandwiched a pair of three-pointers around buckets from Cole Fosness and Hawkins and the Braves still trailed by one, 42-41, after three periods.

Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and Haskins gave the Braves their final lead at 45-44 with 4:10 left. Logan Block responded with a trey from the corner and Larson hit two free tosses to put the Lions back up 49-45, but Meyer hit a free throw and Deutsch a threepointer to knot the game at 49-all. Larson hit his fourth trey of the night to give the Lions a 54-50 lead with 25 seconds left, setting up the final seconds.

Meyer netted 16 points and Hawkins added 15 for the Braves. Dylan Frey chipped in with 10 points to support Larson’s 30-point night.

LANGFORD AREA: Mason Larson 9 8-9 30, Ryan Punt 1 1-2 5, Dylan Frey 4 0-0 10, Colin Frey 2 0-0 4, Logan Block 2 0-0 6. Totals 19 9-11 55.

BRITTON-HECLA: Stanley Haskins, Jr. 3 0-0 7, Tayon Hawkins 5 4-5 15, Kyler Meyer 5 2-4 16, Carter Deutsch 3 0-0 9, Skylar MacConnell 1 0-0 2, Cole Fosness 1 0-0 2, Jory Flanery 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-9 53.

LA (8-2) 18 28 42 55

BH (6-6) 17 27 41 53

3-point goals – Larson 4, D. Frey 2, Block 2; Haskins, Hawkins, Meyer 4, Deutsch 3. Total fouls – LA 12, BH 13.