Boyko, Henricks, Olson Top Athletes

Three Britton-Hecla seniors were recognized as athletes of the year at the annual Athletic Banquet held at the Arena last week Tuesday.

Ben Boyko was named the Male Athlete of the Year, while Shyla Henricks and Laken Olson shared Female Athlete of the Year honors. Special award winners and letter-winners from all the sports during the past school year were recognized at the event.

Former Britton-Hecla and University of South Dakota cross country and track standout Kelsey Barrett was the featured speaker. Currently, Barrett serves as a resident councilor at an adult rehabilitation center in Normal, IL.

