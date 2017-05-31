Baseball Nines Open Seasons

The Claremont/Britton baseball teams have been busy practicing the past three weeks for their upcoming baseball season and 24 players reported to practice.

The locals will be fielding a 13/14 Teener Team as well as Junior and Senior Legion teams. There will be home games at both Claremont and Britton ball diamonds this summer. The 13/14 Teener team and Junior Legion team will be coached by Mike Frey and Joe Gustafson.

“The 13/14 Teener team strength should be player speed and depth of a pitching staff,” said Frey. “We have eight players who should be able to pitch at this level. The biggest challenge for the Teener team will be getting used to playing on the big field instead of the little league fields.

