B-H Thinclads State Placers

Britton-Hecla’s track squad brought home a pair of medals from the Class A state track meet held in Tea and Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday.

Shyla Henricks recorded a leap of 5-1 in the high jump to earn a tie for second with Nikole Ziegler of Sioux Valley. Dakota Valley’s Alyssa Johnson was the state champ with a 5-3 effort. Laken Olson of Britton-Hecla finished in a tie for 14th with a jump of 4-7.

Preston Jones placed fifth among a strong long jump field with a season-best effort of 21-11, just three-fourths of an inch off the school record of 21-11 ¾ set by Peter Rabenberg in 1981. The top four jumpers all went at least 22 feet. Jones’ jump would have placed him third in Class AA and would have won the Class B title by over seven inches.

