B-H Net Squad Drops Opener At Hamlin

Hamlin spoiled the opener for the Britton-Hecla volleyball team on Thursday by sweeping the Lady Braves.

The hosts rolled to 25-14 and 25-12 wins in the first two sets and held on for a 25-22 verdict for the sweep. Coach Emily Hrabik’s squad was back in action last night Tuesday, hosting Clark-Willow Lake. On Tuesday Sargent Central comes to town with the junior varsity contest beginning at 6 p.m.

Brianna Beck led the Lady Braves at the net, posting six kills. Jaidyn Roehr had 25 digs and Laura Blume six blocks.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/