B-H Matmen Place At State Meet

Both Britton-Hecla state wrestling qualifiers placed in the meet held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday.

Junior Preston Jones finished seventh at 132 pounds, compiling a 35-7 record for the season. Senior Ben Boyko placed eighth at 160 pounds and finished with a 36-12 mark.

“The state tournament proved to be as tough as always,” said Britton-Hecla Coach Pat Renner. “I was pleased with the way things went for the boys. I am sure they wanted to place higher than they did, but they both wrestled their hearts out every match.

