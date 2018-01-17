B-H Gymnasts Use Meet As Measuring Stick

The Britton-Hecla gymnastics team used a meet in Madison on Saturday as a measuring stick for postseason competition.

Twelve teams competed and the host Madison squad took top honors with a 138.525 total, just about two points ahead of second place Deuel at 136.625. Britton-Hecla placed 11th at 110.800.

“This was a big meet to show us where we are amongst the rest of the state,” said B-H Coach Angela Grupe. “The top nine teams will advance to the state meet in Watertown next month, and we will need to add some difficulty and clean up some execution to pass a few more teams.”

