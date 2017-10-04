B-H Grid Squad Wins Big Again

The Britton-Hecla football squad took advantage of a couple of early gifts from Florence-Henry and grounded the visiting Falcons 58-8 on the 50-point rule late in the third period for a homecoming victory on Friday.

Coach Pat Renner’s squad, now 5-1 and ranked fourth in the state in Class 9A ranks, will travel to Waverly on Friday to take on Waverly-South Shore (3-3) at 7 p.m. The Braves will host Great Plains Lutheran for its regular season finale on Oct. 13 and will likely host a first-round playoff game on Thursday, Oct. 19.

“Games like this are really hard to coach on the sideline,” said Renner. “We need to get our varsity crew a lot of game time before playoffs, and we need to build our younger guys and backups, too. We also need to go into the playoffs healthy, so we don’t want to get injuries late in a blowout game.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/