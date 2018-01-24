B-H Girls Heading Down Home Stretch Of Season

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team has a bit of a breather before heading down the home stretch of its season.

Coach MJ Hrabik’s crew dropped a 49-29 decision on Friday but has a week off before hosting Redfield-Doland as part of a twin bill with the boys team on Friday. Then things get hectic with the Lady Braves playing seven games in 19 days to round out the regular season, including a doubleheader with Aberdeen Christian on Monday.

Hrabik is hoping to use the extra practice time this week to work on some of the basics with his young squad.

“Passing. Dribbling. Shooting. We need to improve our individual skills in these areas,” Hrabik said. “It’s nice that we only have one game this week, and we can get a lot of repetitions in practice. All three of these skills can be improved, but it is a process, and I believe that we have some girls that will put in the work.”

Those struggles showed up against Deuel with the Lady Braves shooting just 21 percent from the field and turning the ball over 27 times. The local cagers are shooting just 23 percent for the season and are averaging 22 turnovers per contest.

“We got decent, open looks at the hoop, but we just need to convert,” stressed Hrabik. “And turnovers are still a concern.”

The Lady Braves were still in the game early in the fourth quarter.

Deuel led 9-5 at the first quarter break and stretched that to 28-14 at halftime. But Britton-Hecla’s Madison Henley hit back-to-back hoops, including a three-pointer, and Peris Fellows added a bucket and free toss to cut the margin to 33-26 after three quarters.

Brianna Beck added a free throw early in the fourth period to make it 33-27, but Deuel answered with a 16-2 run the rest of the way to take charge.

Fellows led the Lady Braves with nine points and eight rebounds, and Mya Hagenson added seven counters. Brianna Beck grabbed 11 boards and had three assists.

BRITTON-HECLA: Jaidyn Roehr 2 0-0 4, Maggie Dahme 1 0-0 3, Madison Henley 2 0-0 5, Peris Fellows 4 1-3 9, Brianna Beck 0 1-6 1, Mya Hagenson 3 1-3 7. Totals 12-56 3-12 29. Deuel (3-8) 9 28 33 49 B-H (0-12) 5 14 26 29

3-point goals – Henley, Dahme.