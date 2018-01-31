B-H Girls Get ‘Monkey Off Back’

Britton-Hecla’s girls basketball team posted its first win of the season Monday night, rolling past Aberdeen Christian 57-17.

“We finally got the monkey off of our back,” said BH Coach MJ Hrabik. “It was the first time that we have been able to string four solid quarters of play in a row. As a team we shot 44 percent and converted our easy lay-ups that we haven’t been able to in previous games.

“Our scoring was very spread out and it was nice to see others become contributors as well. A lot of shooting has to do with confidence and just seeing the ball go through the hoop. I think this game is exactly what our girls needed.”

The Lady Braves now stand at 1-13 on the year. Hrabik’s club travels to Langford Area on Thursday at 8 p.m., plays a winless Canton squad in the NEC-Dak 12 Classic in Madison at 10 a.m. Saturday, and hosts Sisseton as part of a doubleheader with the boys’ team on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Britton-Hecla also played Redfield-Doland on Friday, dropping a 55-22 decision.

“Redfield-Doland did a great job pushing the ball and running in transition. That is what hurt us,” noted Hrabik. “Eighth grader Hanna Miller provided a nice spark off of the bench for us. She does a great job seeing the floor and being a facilitator on the court.”

Britton-Hecla 57

Aberdeen Christian 17

The Lady Braves trailed 2-0 but then reeled off 23 straight points and led 23-2 midway through the second quarter on the way to their first victory.

Hrabik’s crew was able to get the ball inside and Peris Fellows and Brianna Beck controlled the paint. Fellows ended up with a season-high 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Beck chipped in with 17.

Maggie Dahme and Hanna Miller both added three-pointers in the opening half to help the Lady Braves to a 28-5 lead at intermission. The local cagers padded that margin with a 19-point third quarter to secure the win.

ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN: Aimee Vilhauer 4 3-4 11, Hailey Moeller 1 1-2 4, Bailey Pietz 0 0-2 0, Kaylee Block 1 0-0 2, Ruth Hulscher 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 4-10 17.

BRITTON-HECLA: Hanna Miller 2 0-2 5, Maggie Dahme 3 0-0 7, Emma Storley 1 0-0 2, Peris Fellows 8 2-4 18, Jenna Werner 1 0-0 2, Brianna Beck 8 1-2 17, Mya Hagenson 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 3-8 57.

AC (2-9) 2 5 15 17

BH (1-13) 12 28 47 57

3-point goals – Moeller; Miller, Dahme. Total fouls – AC 7, BH 15.

Redfield-Doland 55

Britton-Hecla 22

Britton-Hecla managed just a single three-pointer from Maggie Dahme in the first quarter and found itself in a 21-3 hole at the break. Redfield-Doland boosted that to 37-7 at halftime and cruised to the win.

Brianna Beck had 10 points and four rebounds to lead the Lady Braves. Peris Fellows added four boards.

REDFIELD-DOLAND: Kallie Clausen 4 1-2 9, Eve Millar 4 0-0 8, Addison Rozell 5 1-4 12, Georgia Kuehn 4 2-2 10, Rylie Gall 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Fast 3 3-5 11, Inas DeSilva 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-13 55.

BRITTON-HECLA: Hanna Miller 3 0-1 6, Maggie Dahme 1 1-2 4, Jenna Werner 1 0-0 2, Brianna Beck 3 3-4 10. Totals 8 4-7 22.

R-D (7-6) 21 37 46 56

B-H (0-13) 3 7 9 22

3-point goals – Rozell, Gall, Fast 2; Dahme, Beck. Total fouls – RD 8, BH

10.