B-H Girls Fall In Region

The Britton-Hecla girls basketball team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Region 1A tournament in Sisseton on Tuesday.

Second-seeded Milbank downed the seventh-seeded Lady Braves 54-24. Semifinal tournament action will be Thursday with the two winners advancing to the “Sweet 16.” The top two teams in each of the state’s eight regions will be seeded 1-16 and then paired up to play at a neutral site next Tuesday.

Milbank took charge early, rattling off 11 straight points in the final four minutes of the opening period for a 13-3 lead at the break.

