Archer On National Stage

Eight years of practice culminated with an opportunity to compete for the State of South Dakota on a national stage for Britton native Chad Lang.

Lang, the son of Joe and Sonya Lang, who will be a senior at Britton-Hecla High School this fall, was part of a four-person team that competed in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, NE, June 26-30. He was one of 103 qualifiers in the compound archery competition.

The national event featured 712 shooters from 36 states that were involved in nine different shooting disciplines. Lang qualified earlier this year by being among the top four archers in a state shoot.

