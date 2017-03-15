14 Matmen State-Bound

Fourteen Britton youth wrestlers finished in the top three in the Region 4 AAU tournament held in Britton on Saturday to qualify for the state tournament in Rapid City on Saturday and Sunday.

Four local matmen won regional titles. They included Sebastian Castillo, Gunner Hardy, Henry Kilker, and Colton Chapin.

Placing second were Tucker Hardy, Jarrik Jones, and Boston Marlow. Third place qualifiers included Trey Atkinson, Kylan Sasker, Max Suther, Ben Suther, Lofton Heer, Mason Jones, and Connor Furman.

