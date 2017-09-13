1 Warner Stops Lions

The Langford Area football team couldn’t find an answer for Warner runningback Daylin Simon on Friday and the junior piled up 375 total yards to lead the unbeaten and Class 9A top-ranked Monarchs to a 40-14 Lake Region Conference win.

Coach Paul Raasch’s Lions will take a 2-2 record into their homecoming game with unbeaten Class 9AA North Border, a co-op of Leola-Frederick and Eureka-Bowdle, at 7 p.m. Friday. North Border has cruised to a 3-0 record, outscoring opponents 138-26.

“North Border is experienced, fast and athletic, and ultra-aggressive,” said Raasch. “They put veteran athletes at all nine positions. Defensively, they really fly to the ball well and put a lot of pressure on you. Offensively, they have a very good QB with a number of weapons, so it’s hard to key on just one guy.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Marshall%20County%20JournalID639/