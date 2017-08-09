Ward W. Wallace of Rockford, IL, died on July 3, 2017. A memorial service and reception will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, at Second Congregational UCC/ First Presbyterian Church, 318 N. Church St., Rockford, IL, with Pastor Becky Erby officiating. He was laid to rest at a private service in the family plot at Willwood Burial Park, Rockford. Ward was born on September 16, 1921, in Aberdeen, SD, the son of Norman and Cornelia Greeno Wallace. He and his siblings were raised on a farm just west of Britton from the 1920’s to the 40’s. They were the grandchildren of William Henry Wallace who homesteaded in Marshal County around 1880. Ward proudly served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot during World War II. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in engineering from South Dakota State University. Ward worked for J.I. Case, and the Amerock Corporation. Survivors include his daughter, Diane (Herman) Klemick of Coral Gables, FL; son Thomas (Kerri) Wallace of Park Ridge, IL; grandchildren, Heather Klemick (Elbert Ventura), Samantha Klemick, Eric Wallace, Brett Wallace and Dillon Wallace; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Neil Webster of Rockford; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Beverly Wahl Wallace; second wife, Jane Webster Wallace; brothers, Keith, Norman Kenneth, and Bruce, and sister, Norma Eilene Willoughby. Memorial donations may be made to Second Congregational/First Presbyterian Church, Music Program, Rockford, IL.